PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 Bong Go highlights continuing operations of Malasakit Centers nationwide with almost 600k served in Davao region alone "The Malasakit Centers are living up to their name, showing true compassion and dedication to the people of the Davao Region," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said as he commended the Malasakit Centers in the Davao Region for their continued service in helping those with medical needs. Go was referring to the centers' marked progress in assisting indigent patients in the Davao Region, according to the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients Program (MAIP) report by the Department of Health (DOH). The overall success of the Malasakit Centers in the Davao Region is evident, with a total of 590,562 patients served. "These numbers reflect the real impact on the lives of our fellow Filipinos," he said. The Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City served 1,611 patients in 2019, growing to 36,645 in the first half of 2023. The Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City also showed growth, serving 2,769 patients in 2020 and 25,649 in the first half of 2023. Local government unit-run hospitals with Malasakit Centers, including the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital, Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City, and Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City, have served a combined total of 60,450 patients from 2020 to the first half of 2023. "Ang pagdami ng bilang ng mga pasyenteng napaglingkuran ng Malasakit Centers ay patunay sa epektibong serbisyo ng programa," Go continued. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and healthcare institutions. "Bunga rin ito ng matibay nating pagtutulungan para sa isang mas malusog na Pilipinas. Together, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of our people," said Go. "I will continue to work towards enhancing medical assistance programs for the benefit of all Filipinos. The success of the Malasakit Centers inspires us to do more, and I am committed to ensuring that this program reaches even more Filipinos in need," he added. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which established the Malasakit Centers. The centers provide a one-stop shop of various government agencies including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The 158 operational centers across the country aim to minimize hospital costs for impoverished patients and have assisted over seven million Filipinos so far, according to the DOH data.