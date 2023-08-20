PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 New bridge in San Jose, Batangas inaugurated as Bong Go continues support for local infrastructure development Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined the blessing and opening ceremony of the Malaquing Tubig Bridge in Barangay Poblacion 4, San Jose, Batangas on Thursday, August 17, marking a significant milestone in Batangas' infrastructure development and reflecting the senator's commitment to supporting local communities. In his speech, Go expressed his eagerness to be present at the event, saying, "Talagang gusto kong makarating dito sa inyo... Dahil po sa imbitasyon ng ating mahal na mayor (Valentino Patron) at nangako po ako sa kanya na pupunta po ako dito para bisitahin at makatulong sa mga kapwa ko Batangueño." As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go was instrumental in pushing for the funding for the bridge, contributing to infrastructure development in the province. He humbly expressed his gratitude to the people for being given an opportunity to serve them. "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makaserbisyo po sa inyo. Kami po ang magpapasalamat," said Go. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataon na inyong ibinigay sa akin. Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibiigay n'yo sa akin. Magta-trabaho po ako para sa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. Go emphasized the importance of supporting local infrastructure initiatives that can improve public service delivery and bring in economic opportunities for the community. "Ako po'y masaya na nabisita po ako dito sa inyong bridge. Naalala ko po sa San Pablo, Laguna, mayroon rin pong tulay na naputol. Napuntahan ko rin po 'yon at masaya po ako na na-restore na," he recounted. "Mayroon na silang bagong tulay tulad rin po ninyo rito, may bago na kayong tulay dito sa Brgy. Poblacion," added Go. Go took the time to acknowledge various local officials for their untiring service to their constituents. Among those he recognized were Congresswoman Lianda Bolilia, Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, San Jose Mayor Ben Patron, and Vice Mayor Noel Virtucio. He also mentioned his efforts to advocate for the welfare of barangay officials, health workers, and uniformed personnel who are considered frontliners in governance. Following the inauguration of the Malaquing Tubig Bridge, Go conducted an inspection of the Brgy. Palanca to Brgy. Natunuan Provincial Road and expressed his support for such initiatives to improve public infrastructure. During the visit, Mayor Patron expressed his gratitude to Go for the newly cemented road in San Jose, known as the country's "egg basket" since former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11707. This act recognizes the economic significance of the town's egg industry. Mayor Patron reminisced about the road's previous condition, filled with potholes that "caused eggs to break", and thanked Go for supporting the improvement. The new bridge, along with the provincial road, is expected to bring significant benefits to the residents of San Jose. It will facilitate smoother transportation, reduce travel time, and enhance connectivity between different parts of the town. The bridge will also contribute to the local economy by improving access to markets and services. Meanwhile, Go, who is an adopted son of CALABARZON with familial roots in Batangas and Davao, remains steadfast in his advocacy for improved healthcare services. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he offered to assist those with health issues and encouraged them to reach out to the Malasakit Centers at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and at Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to help ensure that indigent patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by partner agencies. Currently, there are 158 operational centers that have assisted more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). "Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop, nasa loob na ho ng hospital 'yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno - 'yung DOH, DSWD, PhilHealth, at PCSO. Tutulungan po kayo sa inyong billing," said Go, who principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463. "Lapitan n'yo lang po ang Malasakit Center, para po iyan sa mga Pilipino lalo na sa mga poor and indigent patients. Batas na 'yan na isinulong ko at pinirmahan ni (dating) pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte noon," he added. Aside from the aforementioned projects, Go supported various initiatives to help boost economic progress in the province. These included the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alitagtag, Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Lipa City, Mabini, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolas, Santo Tomas, and Taal; the concretion of farm-to-market roads in Agoncillo, Laurel, Nasugbu, and Tuy; the acquisition of ambulance units in Ibaan and Lemery; and the acquisition of multipurpose vehicles in Lipa City and San Juan. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo maraming salamat. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go. On the same day, Go also provided aid to poor residents in San Jose, together with representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment.