PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 Bong Go congratulates TESDA graduates, underscores importance of tech-voc in providing economic opportunities for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go congratulated the 21 individuals who successfully completed their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) programs at the Training Center for Skills and Development Inc. at Queen Rose Building in San Andres, Malate, Manila on Saturday, August 12. The senator emphasized the importance of vocational education in empowering individuals. He acknowledged the vital role that TESDA plays in providing inclusive and top-notch training programs, enabling Filipinos to gain essential skills that enhance their job opportunities and contribute significantly to the country's economic progress. "We need more skilled workers in various industries, and I encourage you, graduates, to use your newly acquired skills to help our country's economy grow. You are now equipped to contribute to our society and make a positive impact in your respective communities," Go encouraged. Go, who distributed tokens to the graduates to show his appreciation, said "Kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito at iyan po ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito -- ang edukasyon. Makakaasa naman po kayo na kasama ninyo ako at ang buong pamahalaan sa inyong paglalakbay. Asahan ninyo ang patuloy na suporta sa inyong mga pangarap at adhikain." "Your dedication, hard work, and determination have truly paid off, and you stand as shining examples of the power of education and skill development. Through your commitment, you have not only enhanced your own capabilities but also contributed to the growth and progress of our nation," he added. Go's vision for an empowered education sector is evident in his legislative initiatives. One such proposal, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1190, proposes the expansion of the Special Education Fund (SEF) to encompass a wider array of educational enhancements. The bill aims to revamp the utilization of the SEF, allowing local governments to allocate resources not only for basic education but also for the improvement of educational facilities, comprehensive teacher training, and the procurement of essential educational materials. This endeavor echoes Go's belief that quality education involves a holistic approach that nurtures both students and educators. By enabling local governments to allocate funds strategically, SBN 1190 strives to elevate the overall quality of education across the country, fostering an environment where students can thrive and educators can continue to excel. Building upon the successes of the Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act, Go also introduced SBN 1360 to further expand the coverage of the tertiary education subsidy. This proposal aims to ensure that a broader spectrum of aspiring college students can access financial assistance for their higher education pursuits. Finally, underscoring that schools should be a safe and supportive environment for all students, Go also introduced SBN 1786 to help better address mental health concerns in higher education institutions. The senator also serves as co-author of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian's SBN 379, otherwise known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which aims to provide mental health services, emotional, developmental and preventive programs, and other support services in the basic education level. "As you step forward into the workforce armed with your newfound skills, remember that the path you've chosen is one of endless possibilities. Your training at TESDA has equipped you with the tools to excel in your chosen fields, and I have no doubt that you will leave your mark on the industries you are about to enter," Go said. "It is my hope that you continue to strive for excellence, to keep learning and growing, and to inspire others with your success stories. Your achievements will serve as an inspiration to many, showcasing the importance of vocational education and its impact on individual lives and our society as a whole," he added. Go has also filed SBN 2115, aimed at institutionalizing technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as well as a livelihood program specifically designed for rehabilitated drug dependents. He highlighted the importance of sustainable rehabilitation and reformation programs for those who have battled drug addiction. Such programs, according to Go, are vital to promoting a more inclusive and compassionate society where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.