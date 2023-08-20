PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 Bong Go leads Senate in congratulating Filipino champions of 2023 World Cup of Pool On August 16, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go sponsored a Senate resolution congratulating and commending James Aranas and Johann Chua for winning the 2023 World Cup of Pool. The 2023 World Cup of Pool, a prestigious pool doubles tournament participated in by 32 teams representing different countries, was held in Spain from June 27 to July 2, 2023. In a thrilling showdown, the Filipino duo bested Germany's Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen, 11-7, in the finals at the Pazo de Feiras E Congresos in Lugo, Spain. The victory not only showcased the outstanding talents of the athletes but also ended the country's decade-long title drought, marking the fourth World Cup of Pool championship for the Philippines since 2013. "This triumph holds a special significance," stated Go. "Their quest to victory was not achieved overnight, for it was the outcome of thorough preparation, unyielding commitment, and relentless perseverance." Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports, praised Aranas and Chua as beacons of inspiration, reminding Filipino athletes to pursue their dreams with "unwavering determination and passion." He also extended recognition to the coaching staff and trainers, emphasizing their vital role in the athletes' success. In an impassioned moment, Go reflected on the hardships the athletes endure, saying, "Hindi po biro ang kanilang sakripisyo na ginagawa tuwing sila ay mag-eensayo." "Ang iba po sakanila ay kailangan mahiwalay sa kanilang mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay para lang makamit ang kanilang mga pangarap," added Go. The senator further emphasized the need to prioritize and advocate for the welfare of athletes, maintaining the advancements attained in the global sports arena. He called for united support and collaboration to honor and uplift the nation through sports. Concluding his speech, Go addressed the champions directly, saying, "Once again, I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to the both of you for exhibiting exceptional skill and talent." "Your unwavering determination and dedication have set a remarkable example for all of us, demonstrating what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance. We look forward to your future achievements and continued success. Mabuhay kayo!" concluded Go. A sports advocate and enthusiast himself, Go called for additional support for aspiring Filipino athletes during the deliberation for the 2023 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusement Board. The senator is also an ardent supporter of long-term and grassroots sports development in the country. Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. The NAS is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports. The said law is in line with Go's vision of providing a dedicated learning facility where promising young athletes can further hone their talents while getting quality education. The NAS Main Campus is located at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac. As one of his priority measures in the 19th Congress, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 423, or the proposed Philippine National Games Act of 2022, to provide a structure for a more comprehensive national sports program, linking grassroots sports promotion to national sports development. Go is also the author of Senate Bill No. 2116, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10699 or the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act", which was tackled by the Senate Committee on Sports during the hearing. He emphasized the need to further recognize para-athletics on the same footing as other international competitions.