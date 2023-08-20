PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 Robin Seeks Probe on 'Discrimination' that Triggered Taguig Police Shooting Was the recent shooting incident that killed a police officer in Taguig City triggered by religious discrimination through the serving of pork? Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking an investigation into the incident as well as similar instances of prejudice in the past, after the Muslim police officer involved indicated that the shooting stemmed from previous instances of discrimination and mockery. In filing Senate Resolution 743, Padilla sought to have the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation into the plight of the Muslim community "in light of the numerous acts and practices that disadvantage and undermine their religious beliefs, particularly in the observance of their dietary principles." "Given the recurring unfortunate incidents prejudicial to the Muslim community and their basic necessity for human survival, that is sustenance through food in line with their dietary principles, it is imperative for the Senate to thoroughly evaluate and formulate effective measures to address and mitigate these occurrences," he said. Padilla cited the shooting incident at a Taguig police station last Aug. 7 where a police officer lost his life and another was in critical condition, following an altercation with a Muslim police officer. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a pork dish prepared in the police station. He said the Muslim officer provided him a letter where he said the incident "was exacerbated by previous instances of discrimination and mockery" aimed at him, as well as the surreptitious serving of pork without his knowledge. Before this, Padilla noted previous instances that violated Islamic dietary laws, including: * The finding by the Department of Science and Technology Calabarzon showing 51 products of a processed food brand with the "Halal" logo was contaminated with pork or its derivatives, and that the Halal certifier of the products was not accredited by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF); * The Commission on Audit report for 2021 flagged the caterer contracted by the Bureau of Corrections for serving pork to Muslims and Seventh-Day Adventists inmates, violating the Food Subsistence Agreement that inmates shall be given food in accordance with their religious practice; * The attempted hostage-taking of former Sen. Leila de Lima at the PNP Custodial Center on October 9, 2022, where one of the Muslim inmates recounted being served pork. Also, Padilla noted a plea was reportedly made to General Santos City government to establish a dedicated area for Halal food items within the local government-run central market, after it was found that some vendors applied pig blood coating to fish slices to make them appear fresh. "Muslim Filipinos, constituting a minority within the Philippines, encounter unique challenges in the exercise of their religious beliefs, particularly when it comes to fulfilling their basic dietary needs," Padilla noted. Robin, Iimbestigahan kung Diskriminasyon ang Ugat ng Pamamaril sa Taguig Police Diskriminasyon sa pagkain sa pamamagitan ng paghain ng karne ng baboy ba ang naging mitsa ng pamamaril kung saang namatay ang isang pulis sa Taguig City kamakailan? Ito at ang ibang katulad na insidente ang balak imbestigahan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, matapos iginiit ng Muslim na pulis sa pamamaril na nagkaroon na ng ibang insidente ng diskriminasyon bago ang pamamaril. Sa Senate Resolution 743, isinulong ni Padilla na gawin ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs ang inquiry in aid of legislation sa kalagayan ng Muslim community, "in light of the numerous acts and practices that disadvantage and undermine their religious beliefs, particularly in the observance of their dietary principles." "Given the recurring unfortunate incidents prejudicial to the Muslim community and their basic necessity for human survival, that is sustenance through food in line with their dietary principles, it is imperative for the Senate to thoroughly evaluate and formulate effective measures to address and mitigate these occurrences," aniya. Ani Padilla, namatay ang isang pulis at nasugatan ang isa pa sa pamamaril noong Agosto 7, matapos ang alitan sa isang Muslim police officer. Naging ugat ng pamamaril diumano ang paghain ng ulam na pork sa himpilan ng pulisya. Dagdag ni Padilla, sinulatan siya ng Muslim police officer na nagsabing bago ang insidente, may "previous instances of discrimination and mockery" laban sa kanya, kasama ang paghain ng pork na hindi pinaalam sa kanya. Bukod dito, may ibang insidente na maaaring lumabag sa Islamic dietary laws, kasama ang: * Pagsiyasat ng Department of Science and Technology Calabarzon kung saan 51 produkto ng isang processed food brand na may "Halal" logo ay may halong pork, at ang Halal certifier ng kumpanya ay hindi accredited ng National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF); * Ang pagtuklas ng Commission on Audit report for 2021 na ang caterer ng Bureau of Corrections ay naghain ng pork sa mga Muslim at Seventh-Day Adventists inmates, labag sa Food Subsistence Agreement na ang pagkaing ibibigay sa mga inmates ay alinsunod sa kanilang pananampalataya. * Ang pagtangkang hostage-taking kay dating Sen. Leila de Lima sa PNP Custodial Center noong Oktubre 9, 2022, kung saang inireklamo ng isang Muslim inmate na pork ang ihinain sa kanya. Napansin din ni Padilla na may panawagan sa pamahalaan ng General Santos City para magkaroon ng dedicated area para sa Halal na pagkain sa central market nito, matapos matuklasan diumano na may mga vendor na naglagay ng dugo ng baboy sa isda para magmukha itong sariwa. "Muslim Filipinos, constituting a minority within the Philippines, encounter unique challenges in the exercise of their religious beliefs, particularly when it comes to fulfilling their basic dietary needs," ani Padilla.