President visits advanced new-style rural commune in An Giang

VIETNAM, August 20 - AN GIANG — President Võ Văn Thưởng visited Vĩnh Tế advanced new-style rural commune in Châu Đốc City in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on Saturday.

Meeting villagers, Thưởng stressed that agriculture, farmers and rural areas were strategic issues in the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, and always received due attention in every period of the revolution.

He spoke highly of locals’ efforts in the new-style rural area building, as from a purely agricultural commune with a low starting point, the commune had now achieved many important results.

People's lives were being improved through actively innovating production and husbandry methods, and many production models applying modern science and technology had been used and proved effective.

As a border commune with many potential risks in terms of security and social order and safety, but thanks to the good coordination of functional forces and the active participation of locals, Vĩnh Tế has maintained political security and social order, creating a favourable and safe environment for its people.

The State leader asked local authorities and people to maintain the achievements and pay more attention to Party building and rectification.

The President visited and presented gifts to Trần Trọng Hiếu, head of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Châu Đốc City, and several policy beneficiaries in An Giang. — VNS