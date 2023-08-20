PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2023 PH ROTC Games' Visayas leg a 'success' - Tolentino ILOILO CITY - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino lauded the successful hosting of the first regional leg of the 2023 Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) which featured cadet athletes from various provinces in the Visayas region. The Visayas leg of the said tournament featured cadet athletes from various Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units from different colleges and universities in Regions 6, 7, and 8 and showcased their skills in different sports such as track and field, basketball, kickboxing, boxing, arnis, and volleyball. Tolentino, who is the brainchild of the said tournament, hailed the leadership of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for making the said sports tournament possible. Tolentino, together with Senator Robinhood Padilla, graced the PRG's closing rites. Padilla, who is also an advocate of the mandatory implementation of the ROTC program, promised to raise public awareness of the importance of having a strong military reserve force. Meanwhile, Tolentino stressed that the lessons learned in the tournament held in Iloilo City will serve as a guide and benchmark for the organizers in the upcoming Mindanao and Luzon regional games slated in the next couple of weeks. The Visayas leg of the tournament will be followed with PRG's Mindanao Regional Games, which will be held in Zamboanga City from August 27 to September 2, while the Luzon Regional Games will kick off in Tagaytay City from September 17 until 23. The cities of Manila and Pasig will host the NCR leg of the tournament from October 8 to 14 as well as the National Championships from October 22 to 27. The Philippine ROTC Games will involve the ROTC units of the main service branches of armed forces of the Philippines (AFP)--the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. The ultimate goal is to get people who are not yet involved with the military service to enlist and eventually join the games, according to the senator.