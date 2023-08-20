Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY JOINT INFORMATION CENTER UPDATED HOURS OF OPERATION

HONOLULU —Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) Joint Information Center (JIC) is supporting media operations regarding the August 2023 wildfires in Maui and Hawai‘i counties.

The JIC is handling all media inquiries for HI-EMA and the Hawai‘i National Guard, which includes state-level inquiries and interview requests.

A dedicated phone number for the JIC is (808) 636-8955. If you would like to contact the JIC by email, please direct your inquiries to [email protected].

The JIC enables HI-EMA to bring together public information resources from other Hawaii state agencies and provides a single point of contact for media inquiries.

Members of the media are encouraged to use these coordinated contacts to ensure prompt attention to requests. The contact numbers and email are not to be shared with the public. 

The JIC is updating its hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. HST, until further notice.

Contact:

August 2023 Wildfires Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8955

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]

