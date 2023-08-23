Illinois Family Institute Helping Defend “America’s Chaplain” Stephen Lee
Our appreciation of his ministry and service during some of our nation’s darkest times, including Ground Zero, Columbine and Hurricane Katrina, make him America’s Chaplain and we had to get involved.”TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Family Institute has created a designated fund for local Illinois Pastor and American hero, Stephen Lee, whose significant service to the country includes being the Ground Zero Chaplain, post 9/11. After many decades in both ministry and law enforcement, Lee has been charged in the latest round of indictments involving former President, Donald Trump.
According to eye witnesses and footage obtained by Illinois Family Institute, Lee explained at an event in 2021, that he had never been politically active, due to his involvement in both law enforcement and ministry. At that event, Lee gave his first ever endorsement of a political candidate. Expressing his concerns over the direction of the nation, Lee’s words now strike an increased tone of relevancy. He stated in the speech, “As a professional law enforcement officer, as a chaplain affiliated with law enforcement agencies, local or federal, I’ve avoided politics but guess what? I’m retired and I’m still a citizen of the United States of America and now, it would be a sin to be silent.”
These are hardly the words of a seasoned political operative and yet less than two years later, much has changed. He not only finds himself offering spiritual guidance to a congregation as their sole Pastor, but is also facing the prospect of prison time, accused of conspiring with a person he never met or spoke to, former President Donald Trump. The law Lee is being charged under, is a Georgia RICO law, originally put in place more than 40 years ago, to prosecute mob bosses, whose underlings were carrying out their criminal enterprises. The charge suggests that when Lee acted on his own and reached out to a person he viewed as having been used by the Democrat Party and was now in legal peril or worse, he was actually part of a conspiracy headed by Donald Trump.
David E. Smith, Director of Illinois Family Institute said as part of the announcement, “IFI defends life, faith, family and freedom. We know Pastor Lee to be a man of compassion, accomplishment, service and sacrifice, who loves God, his country and his fellow man. Our appreciation of his ministry and service during some of our nation’s darkest times, including Ground Zero, Columbine and Hurricane Katrina, make him America’s Chaplain and compelled us to get involved. We’ve added a designated fund drop-down to our donation page at www.IllinoisFamily.org/Contribute. Folks wanting to support Pastor Lee are encouraged to select the Pastor Lee Legal Defense Fund and we of course hope folks will also support our ministry there as well.”
Illinois Family Institute is a an independent 501c(3) non-profit ministry and donations are tax-deductible.
