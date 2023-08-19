BabyShiba, the next memecoin sensation is launching on Ethereum

BabyShiba Coin Rockets in Tribute to Shiba Inu: Outperforms Competitors Post Launch.

SAITAMA, JAPAN, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babyshiba, an ERC-20 memecoin, was launched on the 16th of August, seeing an incredible price growth of 13,000% in just 24 hours as a tribute to the well-known Shiba Inu coin. Its goal is to outdo the famous Babydoge, and it gained immediate traction.

A little bit of background for context: The Shiba Inu coin was released two years ago as a memecoin centered around decentralization, by an anonymous founder called Ryoshi. Recently, it evolved beyond a simple meme and launched its own Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium. Interestingly, the Shibarium blockchain went live the same day as the Babyshiba launch, sparking speculation about the individuals behind this new project. Additionally, BabyShiba was also launched in August, coinciding with the same month as the Shiba Inu launch.

With the crypto world's attention on Shiba Inu due to the Shibarium blockchain, Babyshiba emerged at the perfect time. This impeccable timing suggests the launch was a well-calculated plan by its creators. Babyshiba not only pays tribute to Ryoshi's vision embodied in Shiba Inu but also aims to surpass Babydoge, a derivative of the renowned Doge Coin.

The project quickly gained substantial momentum and attracted a community aptly named the BabyShibArmy. Some are suggesting a repeat of the Babydoge magic, as the project's Telegram group experiences ongoing growth and the community remains highly active on Twitter (X). As the community plays a vital role in any memecoin and was initially the driving force behind Shiba Inu, BabyShiba likely has a promising future.

On the technical side, BabyShiba is tradable on Uniswap, an Ethereum DEX, and imposes a 1% tax allocated for marketing. Daily updates on marketing initiatives are visible in their Telegram group, with full transparency maintained on expenditure. Already, over 20 significant crypto influencers have talked about their project, and this figure is steadily rising. The project's website is meticulously designed, and they have published a whitepaper elaborating on their vision.

Given its potential to become the top memecoin of summer 2023 and perhaps one of the most successful ever (alongside its rival Babydoge), the BabyShiba project deserves close attention. We encourage you to monitor its progress over the coming weeks and judge its potential for yourself.

