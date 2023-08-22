Fast Fit Foods Secures Contracts to Supply School Meals in Colorado
Leading Colorado Springs Meal Prep Service Provider Expands Portfolio, Secures Significant Contracts with Colorado Educational Institutions
If your school lunch provider serves inferior quality food, they do not deserve the responsibility of feeding your children.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Fit Foods announces it has begun service supplying meals to two educational institutions in Colorado: Global Village Academy and New America Thornton. These contracts, valued in the mid six-figures, signify a notable expansion of the company's service portfolio.
Fast Fit Foods, as a certified food vendor with the Colorado Department of Education, meets all state-mandated criteria to provide nutritious meals to educational institutions. Fast Fit will provide breakfasts and lunches for over 1,200 students this academic year. The ability to produce large quantities of food without compromising on quality remains a core strength of the company.
Leveraging its capacity for large-scale production and its expertise adhering to nutrition standards, Fast Fit Foods plans to service additional schools across the Front Range in the coming academic year. The company remains committed to exploring opportunities to provide access to nutrition for diverse partners.
Founded in 2017, Fast Fit Foods is a privately held firm which specializes in meal preparation and service. It operates three retail locations across Colorado Springs, a commercial kitchen, and a corporate cafeteria. Recognized as a winner of the "2023 Colorado Companies to Watch" program, Fast Fit Foods continues to exemplify excellence in business within the state. The company is headquartered in Colorado Springs.
