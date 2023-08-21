New Fiction Book by Laetitia Rebeckah
‘Expect nothing less than extraordinary’
Judge less, do more”ENGLAND, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, 21/08/23 At the Home of Laets, the groundbreaking new initiative has officially just kicked off in England, swearing giving consumers an unprecedented and truly one-of-a-kind reading journey.
— Laetitia Rebeckah
Laets’ Home stands out from its competitors by showcasing the incredible ability to demonstrate to sceptics that reading is far from boring; in fact, they will discover a deep love for it. The books are created with the intention of captivating a diverse audience, including those who have succumbed to the overworked cliché that reading is mundane. Moreover, it effortlessly assists busy people in finding solace and relaxation without the burden of investing time in a lengthy novel.
The company's founder, Laetitia Rebeckah, is excited to introduce an irresistible Collection of Fictional Short Stories that beautifully offers a glimpse into the essence of life. Rebeckah strongly believes that her product affords a unique opportunity for active individuals to unwind and immerse themselves in short fictional tales, all while retaining the invigorating essence that readers desire from a book.’
‘My objective is to put on the market a good that provides the much-needed rest after a tiring week or day, without the need to engage in stories with countless pages.’
Collection of Fiction Short Stories about Life is now available for purchase in Amazon, Barnes and Nobel, Apple Books and some libraries across the globe. The company is also looking at partnerships with other retailers and distributors, libraries, and other establishments to broaden its scope in the coming months.
The launch is watched for provoking immense enthusiasm amongst the public and skilled in the art alike, with ambition to challenge established players in the fiercely competitive books market; Rebeckah shared her belief in the vast potential of Laets’ home to prove itself as a formidable competitor in the world of literature.
For more information on At the Home of Laets and its product offerings, please visit the company's website at https://laetshome.com
Laetitia Rebeckah
At the Home of Laets
+44 7444 459957
l.rebeckah@laetshome.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Company Story