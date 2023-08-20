From Hard Work to High Achievement: Jeremy Williams' Unwavering Dedication to Empowering Others

Real Estate Coach Jeremy Williams Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar Red Hawk Partner Network

Celebrating a Trailblazer's Legacy of Success, Mentorship, and Transformation

KINGWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, Jeremy Williams has been the driving force behind the growth of the Red Hawk brands, including Red Hawk Coaching, the Red Hawk Property Team, and the Red Hawk Partner Network powered by JLA Realty. Jeremy's path to success began with residential real estate sales in the vibrant Greater Northeast Houston, Texas area, under the umbrella of Keller Williams Realty Northeast in Kingwood, Texas.

Over the span of six dynamic years, Jeremy meticulously cultivated a thriving real estate sales business, consistently achieving remarkable results. His unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership within the office led to well-deserved recognition, with opportunities for leadership roles continually presenting themselves. When an invitation for a leadership position emerged, Jeremy humbly declined, only to find himself named a week later as the Assistant Team Leader and Productivity Coach at Keller Williams Houston Memorial.

A pioneer in the Keller Williams system, Jeremy emerged as one of the first productivity coaches, effectively drawing agents towards growth and guiding them to peak productivity. This early proving ground for his talents led to Jeremy's appointment in the same capacity at Keller Williams The Woodlands and Magnolia in The Woodlands, Texas. During his tenure there, Jeremy played an integral role in nearly doubling the office's agent count, with nearly 100 agents actively participating in his transformative productivity coaching program.

Jeremy's trajectory took another significant turn as he embraced an opportunity to join the Keller Williams national expansion team, United Home Group, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Serving as Director for Texas for a period of six months, Jeremy's tenure coincided with the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey, impacting the entire team. Despite this setback, Jeremy seized the moment and launched Red Hawk Coaching—a coaching services enterprise tailored to real estate agents, teams, broker/owners, and ambitious small business proprietors.

Throughout the inaugural year of Red Hawk Coaching's establishment, Jeremy maintained his real estate license with eXp, enriching his understanding of diverse real estate models. Presently, Jeremy remains at the helm of Red Hawk Coaching, having effectively guided countless real estate agents, teams, and brokers from various independent and national brokerages. His expertise also extends to small business owners striving to elevate their ventures.

In 2023, Jeremy's remarkable journey took another transformative step as he reactivated his real estate license, ushering in the creation of the Red Hawk Property Team and the Red Hawk Partner Network, both powered by JLA Realty. The Red Hawk Property Team, operating under JLA Realty, focuses on delivering exceptional assistance to clients navigating the realm of residential real estate, encompassing home purchases, sales, rentals, new constructions, and real estate investments.

Central to his vision, the Red Hawk Partner Network is a collaborative venture designed for agents yearning to expand both their professional and personal horizons. With an ambitious goal to engage 250 agents over the upcoming two years across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, Jeremy envisions a community of growth-oriented individuals.

Jeremy asserts, "My cumulative experiences with Keller Williams and eXp, coupled with the insights garnered from building a successful coaching business, have equipped me to lead a movement that agents are actively seeking." Today, Jeremy's influence extends across Red Hawk Coaching—an agent development focused coaching enterprise—and the Red Hawk Partner Network, both instrumental in fostering growth and progress.

Eager candidates looking to align with Jeremy's vision within the Red Hawk Partner Network are encouraged to connect and explore this promising opportunity. Whether in business or life, Jeremy's profound impact resonates. Beyond his multifaceted roles, he also hosts the thriving podcast 'Survive Scale Soar' and stands as the best-selling author of "Survive Scale Soar." Jeremy's contributions extend to two additional best-selling books and an internationally acclaimed publication.

