State leader pay tribute to late President Tôn Đức Thắng

AN GIANG, VIETNAM, August 19 - State President Võ Văn Thưởng and incumbent and former Party and State leaders paid tribute to President Tôn Đức Thắng in the southern province of An Giang, the home province of the late President, on August 19, on the occasion of the late leader’s 135th birth anniversary (August 20, 1888 - 2023).

The delegation was joined by former Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết, Trương Tấn Sang, and Nguyễn Xuân Phúc; and former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, among others. Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng sent a tribute wreath.

At the temple in the memorial site dedicated to Tôn Đức Thắng in Mỹ Hòa Hưng Commune of Long Xuyên City, they offered incense and observed a minute of silence in commemoration of the late President, who was among the first generation of the workers’ and proletarian revolutionary movements in Việt Nam and devoted his entire life to the people’s national democratic revolution and the socialist revolution.

During his revolutionary career, in any positions, Thắng always set a brilliant example of a true communist and revolutionary morality. He founded the “Red Union” to meet the urgent need of the fighting movement of the Vietnamese working class in the first decades of the 20th century. He was also a symbol of the southern people in the struggle for national independence as well as national construction and safeguarding.VNA/VNS