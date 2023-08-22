RooftopProposal.nyc Unveils the “Secret Garden” – A Dreamlike Setting for Unforgettable New York Proposals

Secret Garden Package

This guys offer amazing private rooftop for any period time starting just from one hour. They have a new rooftop every few weeks, so you can always find a private rooftop for a wedding proposal.” — Vlad Leto

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RooftopProposal.nyc, a division of Proposal007 and a pioneer in crafting unique and intimate proposal experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of its enchanting package: the Secret Garden. This exclusive package transforms a rooftop garden in New York City into a private paradise for couples taking the next big step in their love story.

“With the Secret Garden package, we are offering an oasis of romance amidst the bustling heart of New York City,” said Alexandra Wallace. “Every element, from the lush greenery to the personalized decorations, is meticulously curated to create a magical, unforgettable moment for our clients.”

About the Secret Garden Package

The Secret Garden package includes:

- 1 hour of exclusive rooftop garden use, available Monday-Friday only, from 10 am - 12 pm

- Detailed map and general support during the proposal

Optional Add-Ons:

- Musician (Guitar or Violin)

- Professional Photography and Videography Services

- Premium LED Candles and “Marry Me” Signs

- Rose Bouquets, Flower Arch, and Custom Decorations

- Champagne and Printed Pictures in Frames

- A New Trend in Proposals

As highlighted in RooftopProposal.nyc’s blog, New York City, with its panoramic skylines and iconic landmarks, provides an exceptional backdrop for an unforgettable marriage proposal. The Secret Garden package taps into a growing trend of intimate, personalized proposals, offering a serene and private setting that stands in beautiful contrast to the city’s vibrant energy.

Creating Unforgettable Moments

RooftopProposal.nyc is dedicated to crafting stress-free and magical proposal experiences. Their professional photographers ensure that this pivotal moment is captured in the best possible way, creating lasting memories for couples to cherish.

A Commitment to Safety

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, RooftopProposal.nyc is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its clients. As detailed in their blog, the company is continually adapting its services to align with current health guidelines, allowing couples to focus on their special moment with peace of mind.

Availability and Pricing

The Secret Garden package is now available and can be booked through RooftopProposal.nyc’s website or by calling their dedicated planning team. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit rooftopproposal.nyc or call +1 929-376-9736.

About Rooftop Proposal NYC

RooftopProposal.nyc, a part of Proposal007, has been at the forefront of creating unforgettable proposal experiences in New York City for over five years. With a focus on privacy and personalization, they have helped plan and capture more than 1000 proposals in NYC, each one as unique and special as the couples they serve.