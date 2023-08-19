PVTrans Pacific expected to spend nearly $4 million on cash dividend

VIETNAM, August 19 - HÀ NỘI — PVTrans Pacific (PVP) is planning to pay a cash dividend at a rate of 10 per cent in 2022.

This means a current shareholder who own a share in the company will get VNĐ1,000 per share.

The ex-dividend date will be August 28 while the last registration day to receive dividend will be August 29, according to its latest announcement.

The dividend is payable on September 20.

With more than 94 million shares outstanding and a dividend payout ratio of VNĐ1,000 per share, the firm is expected to spend more than VNĐ94.2 billion (US$4 million) on the payment.

PVP, in the second quarter of 2023, reported a total revenue of VNĐ380.43 billion, an increase of 12 per cent year-on-year. Total expenses fell by 2 per cent to VNĐ311 billion. As a result, the company's profit before tax soared 235.9 per cent to VNĐ68.53 billion, thus profit after tax surging 236.2 per cent to VNĐ54.8 billion.

The company said that the impressive performance was thanks to good freight rates in the international markets and investments in new ships and prudent financial management.

For the fist half of the year, PVP generated VNĐ665 billion in net revenue, a 2.3 per cent increase over last year, while its profit after tax was VNĐ102.2 billion, 3.2 times higher than that of the same period last year. — VNS