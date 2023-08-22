Toastmasters International Honors Kenneth Chun Yin Lau with 2023 Presidential Citation Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Kenneth Chun Yin LAU, a master's degree student at the University of Sydney from Hong Kong, is awarded Presidential Citation by Toastmasters International, which was announced at the 92nd International Convention held in Nassau, Bahamas, Aug. 16-19. He is one of the two winners in the East Asia and Pacific region. “This award is presented in recognition of his outstanding achievements in representing the goals and ideals of Toastmasters International and is one of Toastmasters’ highest honours,” Toastmasters International President Mr Matt Kinsey said.
Each year at Toastmasters International Convention, the International President announces recipients of the Presidential Citation. This award is presented to members who have shown continual support and dedication to the organization, notably and publicly exemplified Toastmasters International's core values and have significant, public contributions made outside of Toastmasters in his or her profession or community. Recipients of this citation are selected at the discretion of the International President. The award can only be awarded once in a lifetime.
Mr Kenneth LAU is currently pursuing a Master of Professional Accounting and Business Performance at the University of Sydney, where he is also a member of the University of Sydney Toastmasters Club. Before going to Australia, he worked as an Assistant Manager in a bank. Previously, he has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters, including the District Director, District Program Quality Director, Division Director, etc. During his term as the District Director, he supervised more than 280 Toastmasters clubs covering 21 cities in South China, Hong Kong and Macau. In the same year, he was honoured with the world’s highest honour, the Smedley’s Distinguished District Director Award and Excellence in Leadership Award. His Toastmasters training also helped him win the Champion of the 2020 Junior Chamber International Hong Kong Open Class Public Speaking Contest. He has been an active judge in various major speech competitions in Hong Kong and Macau and encourages young people to deliver their speeches with positive messages to inspire the audience. In addition, he was selected as one of the winners of the 12th Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau Young Leaders Election by the Junior Chamber International Harbour, Hong Kong. In 2021, he and the past winners published a book entitled “Giving You the Power to Survive in the Storm” to share their tips for success and encourage them to solve problems and overcome challenges on their way to growing up. He thanks Toastmasters for developing his communication and leadership skills, which bring a great benefit to his personal development.
Kenneth said that “there are more than 14,700 Toastmasters clubs in top universities, well-known companies and communities worldwide for those who are interested in improving public speaking and communication skills. The Toastmasters’ Pathway education system also has 11 specialized learning paths to provide opportunities to build more than 300 unique skillset competencies. Members can freely choose the learning content to fit their own career development. At the same time, Toastmasters also help international students and immigrants integrate into the Australian community. The club provides a platform for English-speaking practice through regular meetings in a friendly and encouraging environment. It can enhance their confidence in English public speaking and strengthen their English listening skills. Toastmasters has more than 10,000 members and around 600 clubs in Australia. New members can meet professionals from different aspects and expand their social network. For newcomers to Australia, they have a huge demand to practice English and meet new friends, therefore, Toastmasters will be their best choice.”
For more information about Toastmasters, please visit www.toastmasters.org
For more information about Toastmasters in Australia, please visit www.toastmasters.asn.au
For more information about the University of Sydney Toastmasters Club, please visit www.usyd.toastmastersclubs.org
University of Sydney Toastmasters Club
