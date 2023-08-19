Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,059 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the Emir of Qatar

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the Emir of Qatar

19/08/2023

75

On August 17, 2023, the ceremony of presenting credentials by Ambassador M.Seyitmammedov to the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Qatar was held in the Palace of the Emir of the State of Qatar.

In the framework of ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having expressed gratitude for the warm regards on behalf of the Leadership of Turkmenistan, the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani asked the Ambassador to convey the warmest and most friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as expressed the wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Turkmenistan.

You just read:

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the Emir of Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more