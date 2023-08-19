[Joint Efforts of Professional Sectors] 2023MIECF Green Business Co-operation Day Fosters Green and Sustainable Development of “Tourism +”

MACAU, August 19 - The “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1” was held on the first day (17 August) of the “2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2023MIECF).

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) once again jointly organised the Green Forum, under the theme of “Green x Innovation x Business Opportunities – Empowering the Sustainable Development of Bleisure Tourism” in accordance with the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy. The event explores the application and practice of innovative green technological products and solutions among relevant value chains and industries, attracting more than 160 on-site participants.

Guest speakers share insights to support sustainable development

President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U expressed in his speech that partnering with PwC, a professional organisation, on the session again has further enhanced the professionalism of MIECF. Focusing on business and leisure tourism (bleisure tourism), a part of the “1+4” industries, the Forum has brought together a number of leading figures and experts in related fields to conduct in-depth exchanges and discussions on the greenovation empowerment of the development of bleisure tourism, in a bid to realise the cross-sectoral synergy in green development and foster mutual empowerment.

Managing Partner of Regional Economic Clusters and South Markets of PwC China James Chang said in his speech that green and low-carbon development has become a shared goal for the world. As an emerging industry, bleisure tourism also calls for ongoing innovation on the path towards sustainable development. Among the value chains of bleisure tourism, the application and practice of green and low-carbon solutions embrace tremendous potential and opportunities. It is believed that the efficient use of resources is reachable, which will contribute to environmental protection, by making use of green technology, intelligent systems, and sustainable management concepts, so as to open up sustainable business opportunities for the bleisure tourism industry.

Exploring the green development of “Tourism+” in a feature report

PwC released the “Guangdong-Macao Cultural Tourism and MICE Integrated Development Report 2023” during the Forum. According to the report, the proportion of visitors coming to Macao for business purposes such as attending MICE events and conducting business trips has increased from 6.1% before the pandemic to 33.6% in the first quarter of 2023, making it one of the main purposes tourists visit Macao. The report also suggests that Macao should seize three major opportunities for the development of bleisure tourism, including expanding regional advantages to attract more bleisure tourists, upgrading the industry and configuring the industry according to the needs of bleisure tourists, and adjusting the industrial chain to realise green development. In addition, the report also brings ideas and inspiration for intensifying the Guangdong-Macao synergistic development, particularly the MICE industries in Macao and Hengqin.

Focusing on Green Bleisure Tourism

The panel discussion session also invited representatives of professional research institutes and numerous leaders of renowned enterprises and organisations along relevant value chains, including convention and exhibition, hotel, transportation, tourism facility construction and design, to discuss innovative green technological products, solutions and practical experience beneficial to the sustainable development of bleisure tourism.

One of the guests pointed out that the worldwide trend in sustainable development has changed from the era of green buildings to the era of healthy buildings, and suggested that Macao may consider incorporating healthy elements in addition to the green and environmental protection development of “Tourism +”. Moreover, a participant said he was deeply inspired by the latest green information obtained through the forum in the areas of environment and architecture.