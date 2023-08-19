Juvenile Escapes from Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports a juvenile has escaped from the Western Area Multi-Purpose Juvenile Crisis and Assessment Center located at 20 Lees Creek Road in Asheville.

The escape occurred at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 18. The juvenile who escaped is identified as Dakota T. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile escapee is above. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

For additional information, please contact Matt Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.