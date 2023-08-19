Submit Release
Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea (ROK) at Camp David today to discuss global and regional security issues and to advance bilateral security and economic cooperation.

Both leaders committed to working closely together to address the unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including through extended deterrence activities consistent with the Washington Declaration. Both leaders affirmed their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine as well as to promote peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific, including in the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait.

The two leaders also highlighted progress on economic cooperation, especially on critical and emerging technologies, and confirmed the continuation of  close collaboration between the United States and the ROK to fortify and strengthen multiple commercial sectors.

