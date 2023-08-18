Governor Abbott Appoints Bunin, Cohen To Governing Board Of The Texas Indigent Defense Commission

TEXAS, August 18 - August 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alex Bunin and appointed Jay Cohen to the Governing Board of the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Commission provides financial and technical support to counties to develop and maintain quality and cost-effective indigent defense systems.

Alex Bunin of Houston is the chief public defender of Harris County. He has assisted in the creation of indigent defense programs in Alabama, New York, and Vermont. He is board certified in criminal law and criminal appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Bunin received a Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Jay Cohen of Houston is an attorney at Blass Law PLLC in Houston. He is member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment in the City of West University Place, Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, National College for DUI Defense, DUI Defense Lawyers Association, Houston Trial Lawyers Association, and the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Cohen received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Southern Methodist University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.