California Mobilizes Ahead of Hurricane Hilary, Urges People in Southern California to Prepare

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: As the state mobilizes resources and support for communities, Californians in the storm’s path are urged to take precautions now ahead of the storm.

SACRAMENTO – With Hurricane Hilary forecasted to be the wettest tropical cyclone in state history and the first-ever Tropical Storm Watch issued for California, the state is mobilizing to protect people from the storm and reminding everyone in the storm’s path to take steps now to prepare.

Hurricane Hilary – currently a powerful Category 4 storm – is forecast to track into Southern California over the weekend and into early next week, bringing moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and possibly stronger winds to Southern California. Some parts of Southern California could receive a year’s worth of rain from this storm. The location and intensity of precipitation and winds will be variable as the hurricane approaches California.

What Governor Newsom said: “We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature. California is coordinating with federal and local governments to support communities as they prepare for this unprecedented storm. Heed warnings from local authorities, be ready and stay informed.”

Governor Newsom is headed to Southern California and will be there for the next several days as the storm makes landfall.

At the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the State Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is currently activated and the state is closely monitoring incoming impacts from rain, wind, and potential flash flooding and power outages. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating across state agencies to provide resources in preparation for potential impacts and to support response and recovery efforts.

In coordination with locals, the state is prepositioning resources including swift water rescue teams, California National Guard teams, and flood fighting tools while also working closely with community-based organizations to protect vulnerable unhoused people. Additionally, California is staffing highway maintenance crews 24 hours a day and taking proactive steps to maintain roadway safety.

Here are the top 5 things you can do to stay safer during the storm: