Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.18.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ronald Broomfield, of San Quentin, has been appointed Director of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Broomfield has been Warden at San Quentin State Prison since 2021 and has served in several positions there since 2017, including Chief Deputy Administrator. Broomfield held several positions at California State Prison, Corcoran from 2002 to 2017, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Supervisor, Correctional Counselor I and Correctional Officer. He was Correctional Officer at Salinas Valley State Prison in 2001. Broomfield was Jail Officer at the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Department from 1998 to 2001. He was Claims Adjuster at Amica Mutual Insurance Company from 1993 to 1998. Broomfield earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from California Lutheran University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $202,656. Broomfield is registered without party preference.

Jennifer Benavidez, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of Facility Operations, Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has served as Acting Associate Director of Female Offender Programs and Services

since 2023. She has been Warden of the California Medical Facility since 2022, where she has held several positions since 2020, including Acting Warden and Chief Deputy Warden. Benavidez was Acting Chief Deputy Administrator at the California Health Care Facility in 2020. She served in several positions at Folsom State Prison from 2016 to 2020, including Associate Warden and Correctional Captain. Benavidez was a Correctional Captain at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Headquarters from 2013 to 2016, where she served as a Correctional Counselor from 2008 to 2013 and Correctional Lieutenant from 2007 to 2008. Benavidez served as a Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer at California State Prison, Solano from 2003 to 2007 and was a Correctional Officer at the Northern California Women’s Facility from 1997 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $193,212. Benavidez is a Republican.

Jason Johnson, of Redlands, has been appointed Director of the Division of Adult Parole Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has been Chief Deputy Regional Administrator since 2023 and held several positions from 2006 to 2023, including Parole Administrator, Parole Agent Supervisor and Parole Agent. Johnson was a Probation Officer at the San Bernardino County Probation Department from 2001 to 2006. He is a member of the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Career Development Advisory Committee. Johnson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Redlands and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Fullerton. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,000. Johnson is a Democrat.

Megan Rheinschild, of Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the California Council for Interstate Adult Offender and Interstate Juvenile Supervision. She has been Victim/Witness Assistance Program Director for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office since 1994. Rheinschild is a member of the California Crime Victims Assistance Association. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and Spanish from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rheinschild is a Democrat.

Norma Cumpian, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where she has served since 2020. Cumpian has been Director of Women’s Services at the Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2023 and has held several positions there since 2016, including Associate Director, Manager of Women and Non-Binary Services and Life Coach. She was a Volunteer Coordinator at the Center for Restorative Justice Works from 2010 to 2015. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cumpian is a Democrat.

Dean Growdon, of Susanville, has been reappointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections, where he has served since 2012. Growdon has been Sheriff-Coroner for Lassen County since 2011, where he has served in several positions since 1994, including Assistant Sheriff, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Management from the University of Nevada, Reno. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Growdon is a Republican.

