OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – MEDIA ADVISORY – GOVERNOR GREEN AND FIRST LADY ADDRESS THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD ON THE RESPONSE TO MAUI WILDFIRES
MEDIA ADVISORY
What: Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green will provide critical updates on the coordinated response to the Maui wildfires.
When: TODAY, Friday, August 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Governor Green’s Facebook page.
Who: Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green
Details: The livestreamed address will take place on Governor Green’s Facebook page.
The feed will be made available through the LiveU Hawaiʻi Media Pool. If you do not have access to this media pool, please call ʻŌlelo Community Media at: 808-237-2136.
