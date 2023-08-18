August 18 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts New and Amended Campaign and Political Finance Rules

State of Colorado

Denver, August 18, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office has permanently adopted amendments and new rules to implement Senate Bill 22-237 (Ballot Measure Campaign Finance) and Senate Bill 23-276 (Modifications to Laws Regarding Elections), and to revise rules concerning the completion and accuracy of personal financial disclosures.

The permanently adopted rules are intended to promote increased transparency of funds used in ballot measure campaigns by detailing when an organization meets the major purpose standard, clarifying statutory terms, and establishing reporting requirements for independent expenditures, direct ballot measure expenditures, and earmarked contributions and expenditures. The rules also clarify reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees, and issue committees; clarify disbursement requirements for excess or unexpended funds and deadlines to terminate candidate committees; and establish a pleading threshold for all complaints submitted to the Elections Division’s campaign and political finance enforcement team. Additionally, the preliminary draft rules establish an enforcement structure for complaints about the content of personal financial disclosures and fines for failure to file accurate and complete affidavits, disclosures, or contribution expenditure, or other finance reports, as well as a corresponding fine schedule.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on July 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

Notice of Adoption (PDF)

Rulemaking hearing information

Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing

These rules will become permanently effective 20 days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.

Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.