Fish and Wildlife Commission to Meet at Pickwick Landing State Park

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Pickwick Landing State Park for the first time in seven years to hold its August 24-25 meeting. Committee meetings begin Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. with full Commission proceedings continuing Friday at 9 a.m.

Mark Thurman, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division Chief, will present a preview of the 2024-25 sportfish and commercial fishing regulations. The Commission will vote on the regulations at its September meeting.

Continued from the June TFWC meeting in Nashville, will be rules and regulations governing raptors and regulations for captive wildlife. For live wildlife, this includes clarification and changes. A new rule that moves previous falconry language to a new rule and makes modifications will be presented.

The winners of the 2023 Conservation Raffle will be announced. Coordinated by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF), proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. The TWRF Executive Director Joey Woodard will make the announcement and provide a recap of this year’s raffle.

The Commission will hear an update on the Kentucky Reservoir Dewatering Areas. Kelvin Young, from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)) will be presenting information about the ongoing $3.4 million investment into updating pumphouses in dewatering areas on the Tennessee portion of Kentucky Reservoir.

Another guest, Emery Hoyle from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will deliver a presentation to provide information on the history of the planning process leading up to the authorization of the Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge, its impending establishment, and plans moving forward. The area consists of an estimated 25,120 acres in Franklin County along the Tennessee-Alabama line.

The Tennessee Boating and Law Enforcement Division will recognize its 2022 Boating Officer of the Year. Officer Matt Howard, assigned to Van Buren County, will be present to accept the annual award.

The 2024-25 TWRA budget will be presented on Thursday for review. The Commission will vote on the proposal Friday.

---TWRA---