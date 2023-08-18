Press Releases

08/18/2023

Connecticut Department of Public Health provides update on EPA announcement regarding PFAS and lithium

HARTFORD, Conn.— On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the release of the first set of data collected under the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 5) for thirty chemical contaminants: twenty-nine per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and lithium.

The initial data release represents approximately 7% of the total nationwide results that EPA expects to receive over the next three years. EPA will update the results quarterly in the Agency’s National Contaminant Occurrence Database (NCOD) until completion of data reporting in 2026. The data helps federal, state, and other researchers to prioritize research for health effects information, identify data gaps, and determine the need for future research to improve our understanding of the possible health risks associated with these contaminants in public drinking water.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has reviewed the results from the twenty public water systems included in this data release. Only one system had a detection of a UCMR 5 contaminant above DPH’s Health based Action Levels for 10 PFAS and none had exceedances for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency of Toxic Substances and Disease Registry’s (ATSDR) health-based guidance value for lithium.

DPH provides the following summary of the results from public water systems in Connecticut that are part of EPA’s data release:

Testing results from 20 public water systems (PWS) are included in the release, which represent 31% of the public water systems that EPA is requiring to test in Connecticut.

One public water system reported a concentration of 11.4 nanograms per liter (ng/l) of PFOS which is above the Connecticut Drinking Water Action Level of 10 ng/l.

Seven PWS reported concentrations exceeding the EPA’s Draft Maximum Contaminant Levels for PFAS.

Fifty-one samples were collected from the 20 PWS, of which 14 (27%) had detections of PFAS.

Approximately 15% of samples contained more than one PFAS.

Eight different PFAS: PFOA, PFOS, PFBA, PFBS, PFHxA, PFHxS, PFPeA, PFHpA

were detected at least once. “We have established drinking water action levels for ten PFAS which are driven by the most sensitive human-relevant effects observed in laboratory animals and technical feasibility for detection and treatment,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “DPH recommends that all public water systems test their drinking water for PFAS and those that exceed a drinking water action level take steps to inform their customers and limit exposure. We also encourage anyone interested in learning more about PFAS and the CT DPH’s drinking water action levels for PFAS to visitct.gov/dph/pfas.”

DPH reviewed the health-based drinking water recommended values provided by EPA and the ATSDR and continues to evaluate the robust body of toxicological studies available for lithium. While lithium detections in Connecticut to date are below the ATSDR’s health-based comparison value (CV) of 40 micrograms per liter (µg/l), DPH recommends that individuals who take therapeutic lithium should discuss the levels of lithium in their drinking water with their treating physician. For more information on lithium in drinking water, please visit our website at: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Drinking-Water/DWS/Lithium-in-Drinking-Water .