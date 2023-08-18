Submit Release
Hawaii (DR-4724-HI): Rumor Response and Frequently Asked Questions

After you register with FEMA, you may be approved for a one-time immediate payment of $700 for Critical Needs Assistance, one of several types of federal assistance you may be eligible to receive. 

Critical Needs Assistance is typically approved quickly because it is meant to help with immediate needs like water, food, and fuel. 

Examples of other types of assistance include help with a temporary place to stay, funding home repairs, and emergency needs that insurance and other financial assistance sources may not cover.  Learn more about the types of FEMA assistance.

