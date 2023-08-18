Governor Mills, Senators Collins & King Celebrate BIW Christening of USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr.

MAINE, August 18 - Back to current news.

Bath, MAINE - Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King today delivered remarks at the christening of the future USS Harvey C Barnum Jr (DDG 124), a navy destroyer built at Bath Iron Works.

The Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer is named in honor of Marine Corps Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Vietnam War and was later appointed Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. Also joining Mills, Collins and King at the ceremony were Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Eric Smith.

"Out of the morning mist of the Kennebec, and through the sun, rain, sleet and snow of Maine, the hardworking men and women of Bath Iron Works gave their sweat, blood, and muscle to build this mighty warship, in their long-standing tradition of excellence. For we know, Bath Built is Best Built," said Governor Mills. "Guided by the capable hands of the brave men and women of our U.S. Navy, the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will protect our country, our interests, and our allies from dangers known and unknown the world over." "Today we christened the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr., the Navy's newest Bath Iron Works built ship and celebrated one of the most capable and proven warships in the world, built in a state-of-the-art facility right here in Maine," said Senator Collins. "The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. stands as a remarkable testament to this enduring tradition, showcasing the unwavering commitment and expertise of BIW's workforce. We wish her fair winds and following seas. May God always speed her safely home." "Maine's shipyards have long been a cornerstone of our national security, providing America's sailors with the world-class ships they need to defend our interests around the globe," said Senator King. "The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. is an amazing vessel that continues this proud tradition and demonstrates the dedication and skill of Bath's employees. This cutting-edge warship is a fitting tribute to Colonel Barnum, who went above and beyond the call of duty for our country and his fellow Marines. I'm confident the men and women who sail DDG 124 will live up to this legacy and Colonel Barnum's 'EN AGITE' or CHARGE ON' motto. With the Senate passing the annual defense bill this week, authorizing additional destroyers that Bath Iron Works can compete to build, I look forward to many more christening ceremonies in the years to come." "Our nation needs to maintain a strong Joint Force, and the Navy and Marine Corps are the foundation upon which the success of the Joint Force rests," said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. "Indeed, USS Harvey C. Barnum (DDG 124), along with our entire naval fleet, will support not just the Joint Force, but our entire nation by guaranteeing our unencumbered access to a free and open maritime commons that serves as the lifeblood of our economy."

The christening comes just days after the Senate authorized two new destroyers that Bath Iron Works can to compete to build in the annual defense bill and advanced funds for those two destroyers plus $1.3 billion for an additional destroyer in the Defense Appropriations bill.

Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., the fourth Marine to earn the Medal of Honor for valor in Vietnam, was born 21 July 1940, in Cheshire, Connecticut. After graduation from high school, he entered St. Anselm's College in Manchester, New Hampshire, where he graduated in June 1962 and was commissioned a Marine Reserve second lieutenant. In December 1965, he was serving in Vietnam as part of Operation Harvest Moon, a mission to secure the strategically important Que Son Valley when his company was ambushed by the North Vietnamese - mortally wounding their commander. With the unit in danger of being overrun Barnum, at the time a first lieutenant experiencing his first combat, took charge, reorganized the Marines, and led a successful counterattack against the enemy while under heavy fire.

Colonel Barnum retired from the Marine Corps in August 1989 after more than 27 years of service. He then served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as Principal Director, Drug Enforcement Policy; from 2001 to 2008 was Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Reserve Affairs; and in 2009 served as Acting Assistant Secretary of Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

A list of his medals and decorations include: the Medal of Honor, the Bronze Star Medal with Combat "V" and Gold Star in lieu of a second award, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V," the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Presidential Unit Citation, the Navy Unit Commendation, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Star, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, the Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.