Opera MS Open Curtains for 78th Year Benefit Gala, “NY, NY” and announce 2023-2024 Season Theme “A Season of Influence”
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 26, 2023, Opera Mississippi kicks off their 78th season with New York, New York! An Opera and Musical Theatre Gala Benefit Concert celebrating the music for which “The City” has become famous. The Gala will be held at the Jackson Yacht Club, 700 Yacht Club Road, Ridgeland, MS, and hosted by Master Of Ceremonies, Marshall Ramsey. Cocktail Hour begins at 6:30pm and show time is 7:30pm. Admission is $125 and includes wine, beer, and light hors d’oeuvres.
Opera Mississippi returns to the Jackson Yacht Club to present, New York, New York: an Operatic and Musical Theatre Gala Benefit Concert celebrating the music for which “The City” has become famous over the last century.
Opera Mississippi 78th Season Starring John Christopher Adams • Ryan Anthony • Katrina Cox • Paul Houghtaling • Maryann Kyle • Matt Morgan • Stacey Trenteseaux • Tyler Kemp
Come indulge in the beautiful water-edge scenery, food and drink while enjoying the most popular opera and musical theatre selections sung by some of the finest professional singers in the nation. Performers include John Christopher Adams, Ryan Anthony, Katrina Cox, Paul Houghtaling, Maryann Kyle, Matt Morgan, and Stacey Trenteseaux, with the Tyler Kemp Trio. There will also be a Silent Auction including an elegant, one-of-a-kind pearl necklace from Brooks Collection Vault in HIghland Village, "City of Dreams" a specially commissioned painting of NYC from artist Andrea Kostyal, a two-night stay for two at charming and cozy Sunnyside B&B in Natchez, and an original metal sculpture from artist James DeLong.
To purchase tickets for this Benefit Gala Concert visit www.operams.org or call the office 601-960-2300.
The 2023 Duling Hall Concert Series opens on Sept. 18th with An Evening with “The First Lady of Song” honoring Ella Fitzgerald, a major influence on jazz vocal music for almost a century. Next up in October is Your Cheatin’ Heart, a Hank Williams Sr. (b. 1923) Centennial Celebration Concert, which stars David Church as the legendary country musician and recognizes one of the most influential figures in the history of the modern American music industry. Rounding out 2023 for November is Stages: My Journey with Stephen Sondheim in which a singer recounts how her performances of songs penned by Sondheim echo the ups and downs of her life.
In 2024, the Celebrating Connections series begins on Jan. 15th with Lift Every Voice, honoring the powerful impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who has been one of the major influences on human rights around the world for over half a century. Vibrations brings top of class singers from across the United States for the final chance to earn the coveted John Alexander National Awards in February. In March, Wizards of Broadway features favorite show tunes from two colossally talented and influential Broadway composers, Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim, and stars vocalists from The Lyric Stage at Mississippi College.
The 78th Season of Influence concludes with a Grand Finale at Thalia Mara Hall, The Magic Flute (in English) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This musical genius maintained a constant influence on the entirety of Western music for a quarter of a millennium.
In addition to our main performances, we have year-round outreach educational and social events. Our Opera in the Air! Series brings free concerts to festivals, parks, libraries, churches, small businesses, and neighborhoods, and our Young Artists Program offers young and emerging artists many educational and performance opportunities such as our Children’s Opera.
For more information on all events and to purchase tickets, visit www.operams.org or call the office 601-960-2300.
ABOUT OPERA MISSISSIPPI
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through opera, musical theatre, and popular music experiences; to enhance Mississippi’s cultural and economic landscape by presenting accessible, high-quality performances; to identify and develop regional operatic and singing artists; and to promote the understanding and appreciation of opera through education, outreach, and audience development that reflects community awareness, connection, and culture.
