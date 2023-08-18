MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 7400 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 am, Fourth District officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for a man with a gun involved in a domestic violence incident inside an apartment. All MPD attempts to locate the people involved in this incident were unsuccessful. At approximately 10:35 am, officers were again dispatched to the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, this time for the sounds of gunshots in connection to the previous domestic incident. As officers arrived on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect by witnesses. Shortly after, officers observed the suspect at the end of the block and began giving verbal commands to the suspect in English and Spanish. The suspect brandished a firearm and fired shots. One of the officers discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect. Officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect until he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The suspect is currently listed in critical but stable condition and expected to survive. The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, 34-year-old Javier Reyes-Lopez, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Kidnapping, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Domestic Violence, Destruction of Property, Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with reports/ requests for assistance from Law Enforcement and Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

The firearm that was recovered on the scene is pictured below:

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

###