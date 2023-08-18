In 1996, California Supreme Court Justice Kathryn Mickle Werdegar, an appointee of Republican Gov. Pete Wilson, issued a ruling that said a landlord could not refuse to rent an apartment to an unmarried couple based on her religious beliefs. Among the legal authorities Werdegar cited were U.S. Supreme Court rulings on the separation of church and state.
You just read:
California and U.S. high courts diverge on church-state separation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.