Town of Farmville, VA Modernizes Budgeting, Improves Resident Communication and Visibility with OpenGov
The Town of Farmville will transform its internal budget development across all departments.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to streamline budgeting with a single source of truth for budget data, the Town of Farmville, VA sought a new solution. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s cities and towns.
Located just an hour from Raleigh, the Town of Farmville wanted to modernize its budgeting system. When the Town began its search it was grappling with process inefficiencies and a void in communication and visibility. In its journey to overhaul the system, the Town sought a platform that would simplify planning for its most essential asset: its people. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning caught the Town’s attention with its superior functionality and promise of a unified, standardized process.
By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Town of Farmville will transform its internal budget development across all departments. The integration is anticipated to offer a centralized location for all staff to submit budget entries, eliminating prior hassles. Moreover, the shift from Excel will now tie the Town’s CIP to a singular, reliable source of truth, further increasing efficiency and transparency.
The Town of Farmville, VA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
