Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

MONACO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company will report results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Partners Q2 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.800.579.2543
International Dial In: +1.785.424.1789
Conference ID: NMMQ223

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1.888.562.3382
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.1192

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1.212.906.8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
+1.212.661.7566
naviospartners@capitallink.com


