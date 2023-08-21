Township of Manheim, PA Improves Transparency, Streamlines Budget Work with OpenGov

Now, the Township will be able to streamline internal budget processes and allow for the effortless submission of departmental proposals.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to eliminate the chance of manual budget errors, the Township of Manheim, PA sought a reliable solution for its budgeting needs. It found the answer in OpenGov , the leader in budgeting software for our nation's towns and cities.Located just an hour from Baltimore, the Township of Manheim had previously relied heavily on spreadsheets for its budgeting, leaving the potential for errors and a lack of a reliable audit trail. In its quest for a new solution, the Township wanted a platform that could streamline internal budget processes and allow for the effortless submission of departmental proposals. It was OpenGov Budgeting & Planning that captured the Township’s attention, with its promise of comprehensive features coupled with an intuitive design.By integrating OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Township of Manheim is excited to harness a new era of budgeting precision. It anticipates a refined budget development process across all departments, and thanks to the software's capabilities, department heads can consistently submit accurate proposals with detailed justifications. Further, the platform ensures automated calculations and instills confidence that data is updated regularly, making oversights like unprocessed checks a concern of the past.The Township of Manheim joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.