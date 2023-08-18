Governor appoints Cynthia H. Clark as Grant County Magistrate Court Judge 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Cynthia H. Clark as a Grant County Magistrate Court Judge.

Clark has been a Staff Attorney with the Sixth Judicial District Court since 2022. Prior to that position, she served as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Sixth Judicial District.

Originally from Minnesota, Clark received her Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of St. Benedict. She graduated from the Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. She is a member of the State Bar in Minnesota and New Mexico.

Clark filled the vacancy after Judge Justin Garwood retired on August 4. Her appointment will begin on Oct. 2, 2023.