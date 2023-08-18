Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,380 in the last 365 days.

Governor appoints Cynthia H. Clark as Grant County Magistrate Court Judge 

SANTA FE  – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Cynthia H. Clark as a Grant County Magistrate Court Judge.

Clark has been a Staff Attorney with the Sixth Judicial District Court since 2022. Prior to that position, she served as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Sixth Judicial District.

Originally from Minnesota, Clark received her Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of St. Benedict. She graduated from the Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. She is a member of the State Bar in Minnesota and New Mexico.

Clark filled the vacancy after Judge Justin Garwood retired on August 4. Her appointment will begin on Oct. 2, 2023.

You just read:

Governor appoints Cynthia H. Clark as Grant County Magistrate Court Judge 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more