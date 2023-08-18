Action for Healthy Kids Awards Eight Minnesota Schools Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative Grants (8/18/23)

$30 Million in 264 Grants Awarded Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS – Eight Minnesota schools are among 264 recipients of the Action for Healthy Kids Healthy Meal Incentives Initiative Grants for Small and/or Rural School Food Authorities (SFA).

The grants totaling almost $700,000 are among nearly $30 million awarded to 264 SFAs across the country to improve the nutritional quality of meals they serve and modernize their operations. The grants are awarded by Action for Healthy Kids through a cooperative agreement to develop and implement the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative. The grant funds are provided by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Minnesota schools earning Healthy Meals Incentive grants include:

Brooklyn Center Community Schools, Brooklyn Center – $144,000

Excell Academy for Higher Learning, Brooklyn Park – $130,000

Glacial Hills Elementary School, Starbuck – $146,289

Goodridge Independent School District, Goodridge – $110,330

Hope Academy, Minneapolis – $55,183

Immanuel Lutheran School, Gaylord – $44,224

Kelliher School District, Kelliher – $28,571

Willmar School District, Willmar – $23,530

“We congratulate these eight schools and celebrate with them the difference these grant funds will make for their nutrition programs. Students deserve access to healthy meals no matter their zip code,” said Assistant Commissioner Daron Korte. “The Healthy Meal Incentives Initiative grants will help these schools modernize their operations and serve nutritious meals to their students as we expand access to school meals through the Minnesota Free School Meals for Kids Program.”

SFAs will use the funds to innovate staff training programs, update or renovate kitchens, redesign food preparation and service spaces, or other district-led efforts to support school meals and school nutrition professionals.

Learn more about the Healthy Meals Incentives Initiative grants at the Action for Healthy Kids grant announcement.

