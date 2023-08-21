County of Mower, MN Improves Reporting, Enhances Collaboration with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning
MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to streamline budget work by moving out of spreadsheets to support more strategic work, Mower County was in search of a budgeting solution. It discovered OpenGov, the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s counties.
Located a few hours from Minneapolis, Mower County is committed to continuous improvement for its residents. Wanting to improve the budget process for residents, the County sought ways to improve transparency, build an interactive budget book, enhance financial tracking capabilities, and remove silos between department heads. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out to County leadership for its promising features and potential to create transformative change in the budgeting process.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Mower County anticipates a major shift in its budgeting work. This strategic move is set to streamline its budgeting operations, transitioning from cumbersome spreadsheets to a strategic framework. Further, the software offers capabilities for advanced scenario planning, allowing the County to better calculate employee costs with precision.
The County of Mower, MN joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
