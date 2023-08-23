Midtronics Unveils MDX-AI to Improve Battery Diagnostics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Midtronics, a leader in vehicle battery diagnostics, is unveiling a new diagnostic technology called MDX-AI. The technology was designed to make battery faster and more accurate than thought possible.
With the help of artificial intelligence, Midtronics is introducing MDX-AI, a new battery diagnostic technology designed to deliver further time savings while not jeopardizing accuracy. Harnessing almost four decades of experience, expertise, and innovation, MDX-AI solves previously unsolvable problems in the world of battery business management, supplying battery service providers with a new source of growth for battery business.
Midtronics President, Will Sampson, said, “We recognize our customers need the right answer as fast as possible. MDX-AI is a big step forward in our ability to deliver on that expectation and continue to keep getting better.”
MDX-AI Eliminates ‘Charge and Retest’ Decisions
With traditional technology, a battery can be too discharged to diagnose it accurately. In these circumstances, the technician must first charge the battery, then retest it. This is known as ‘Charge and Retest’. Accurately diagnosing a ‘Charge and Retest’ battery can take a technician 30-60 mins depending on the equipment being used.
MDX-AI can accurately diagnose discharged batteries in-vehicle, without needing to first charge the battery. This provides technicians the ability to service vehicles faster without sacrificing accuracy.
“Time is money for service providers. However, speed and accuracy were long thought of as a trade-off in battery diagnostics. MDX-AI breaks this standard, allowing technicians to accurately diagnose batteries in seconds regardless of state of charge or situation. The capabilities of MDX-AI are endless.” said Ryan Sweeney, Global Marketing Director of Midtronics.
MDX-AI accurately evaluates an EV 12V battery’s ability to support critical functions
The 12V aux battery is the #1 reason for electric vehicle roadside events. The 12V system in electric vehicles is designed to provide power to all systems outside propulsion, including safety systems like ABS and Power Steering. It is critical that the 12V battery provides a driver with enough power to safely get to the side of the road should the DC converter fail. MDX-AI enables accurate diagnostics of the 12V battery’s ability to support critical functions.
Additional capabilities made possible by MDX-AI
- Allows accurate battery testing with little to no user input, removing barriers to proactively diagnosing batteries.
- Provides instant decisions in preventative maintenance testing, reducing time spent testing.
- Enables accurate battery testing despite system noise, enabling battery tests in difficult situations
Midtronics will be launching its first products to feature MDX-AI in Fall 2023.
