Sunday (August 20) Deadline to Purchase 2023 Tennessee Conservation Raffle Tickets

NASHVILLE --- The Aug. 20 entry deadline is nearing for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation's 2023 Conservation Raffle. Ten outstanding outdoor experience packages will be awarded.

This year’s packages include the new addition of an Oliver Travel Trailer valued at $89,000, and the return of opportunities to win a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership, and a fishing package featuring a Tracker Pro Team 175TF.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone; archery deer hunt on Presidents Island; turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package on historic Reelfoot Lake, an Outdoor Adventure package featuring a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a Best of the West long-range shooting package, and a Heritage package which includes a Tennessee Henry rifle and four lifetime sportsman licenses. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at https//twrf.net.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now through Sunday, Aug 20. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity there is of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly here,

Ten winning ticket numbers will be drawn on Aug. 22. The lucky winners will get to select their prize in the order they are drawn. All winners will be announced at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at Pickwick Landing State Park. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website. Anyone who purchased a ticket will be notified of the live stream by email.

Proceeds from the raffle fund important conservation projects like public land acquisition and habitat management. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

