City of Bedford, TX Streamlines, Automates Utility Billing with OpenGov Financials
The City of Bedford, TX wanted to improve its utility billing. OpenGov Financials was the solution.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to support cross-department collaboration and streamline how its utility billing is done, the City of Bedford, TX was looking for a new system. It turned to OpenGov, a trusted technology partner the City was already working with for its permitting and licensing needs.
Located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the City of Bedford has a long-standing commitment to providing top-tier services to its residents. In its search for a better utility billing system, the City sought a solution that could offer modern features and capabilities, including automation. The City chose OpenGov Financials, a standout choice for its robust integrations and commitment to serving the unique needs of local governments.
With the implementation of OpenGov Financials, the City of Bedford anticipates a significant transformation in its utility billing. The platform will introduce a higher degree of automation, improve collaboration among the City's departments, and streamline work by eliminating the need to rely on manual, Excel-based tasks. Further, the new system will ensure that reports are easily exportable and user-friendly for department leaders, residents, and other City stakeholders.
The City of Bedford, TX joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here