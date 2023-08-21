Finnish Sisu Fuels Anttimatti Pennanen's Rise from Burnout to Award-Winning Sci-Fi Author
Overcoming life's harshest trials, Pennanen turns personal saga into sci-fi success with "The Black Table" series.
For anyone who has yet to stumble across this series, do so immediately.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finnish author Anttimatti Pennanen's life has been a roller coaster of a ride, facing harsh bullying, rising as a Finnish athletic champion, climbing Nokia's corporate ranks, then facing an early retirement from a severe debilitating burnout at 35. Yet, it is his Finnish Sisu—an unyielding spirit—that transformed his personal narrative into the foundation of the award-winning science fiction series, "The Black Table".
— Reader Views
The Black Table Series, infused with Anttimatti's distinct humor, has captivated readers globally. The series chronicles the adventures of Finnish sci-fi enthusiasts, Jon and Gus. The saga begins with an unexpected adventure when a trip to Portland's Rose City Comic-Con takes a mysterious turn. Discovering the time-bending device, the 'Black Table', they hop between worlds, gathering allies, while facing formidable foes. Using their extensive pop culture knowledge, they tackle various challenges, from helping a sophisticated civilization in constructing the spaceship 'Unity' to combat the cosmic being 'Swarm', to uncovering the mysteries behind the 'Breathers'. As the trilogy progresses, the duo finds themselves in a vast conflict between the Breathers and the elusive Protectors of Light, leading to a search for the powerful weapon 'Catalyst'. Through puzzle-solving quests, ancient artifacts, and time loops, their journey circles back to its beginning at Comic-Con, but with a twist that redefines their entire adventure.
PRAISE FOR THE BLACK TABLE SERIES
The series has resonated deeply with readers. Here's what some of them had to say:
"When this incredible book began at a Comic Con and readers could "walk through" the sights and sounds with the two main characters, I was beyond thrilled. I give 5-stars to this one, gang, in every category. From the nerds to the pop-culture inserts to the fun storyline that involves the reader instantly, this author has done a heck of a job." — Amy Lignor, Author/Editor
"This is a great story for readers of Young Adult fiction and beyond that are fans of sci-fi and adventure. This is a great start to a series, there's lots of action, new characters and worlds that are sufficiently detailed to be immersive and peril that requires our wandering friends with a love of fist bumping to provide answers." — Charlotte Walker, Love Reading UK
"The Catalyst, by Anttimatti Pennanen managed to pique my interest in this genre. Its nuanced approach to technology provides ample information at the center of a well-grounded plot." — Lily Andrews, Reader Views
This chorus of praise emphasizes the universal appeal of "The Black Table" series. Through its narrative, characters, and gripping storytelling, Anttimatti Pennanen not only shares his personal journey but also taps into emotions and experiences that many can relate to.
"Retired at 35, my life was over. Burnout. The worst I've ever seen," Pennanen recalls. "From bullied kid to Army Green Beret to Nokia specialist to burnout at 35. Although I can't exercise or work ever again, I can still write."
Drawing on his vast experiences, Pennanen's storytelling is as authentic as it is captivating.
AWARDS AND RECOGNITION FOR THE BLACK TABLE SERIES:
Pennanen's epic series has garnered significant literary acclaim, further testament to the quality of his storytelling:
• Next Generation Indie Book Awards:
• Finalist (2022, "Black Table", Science Fiction category)
• Winner (2023, "Unity", Science Fiction category)
• Eric Hoffer Book Award: Nominated ("Black Table")
• LoveReading UK: "Indie books we love" (Titles: "Black Table", "Unity", "The Catalyst")
• Reader Views: "Five Star Review" (Titles: "Black Table", "Unity", "The Catalyst")
• Amazon Best Seller: #1 in Free Action & Adventure Fiction category ("Black Table")
The recognition for the series is undeniable. When asked about how channeling his life experiences into the narrative influenced him, Pennanen remarked, "It made me realize the series would not have been possible without all those experiences, the good and the bad. It made me realize writing fiction is something I was supposed to do all along."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Having lived in six countries and visited 45, Anttimatti Pennanen's rich tapestry of experiences finds resonance in his stories, making them universally relatable. Today, while residing between Finland and Spain, he continues to inspire many with his resilience, determination, and creative prowess.
The Black Table Series: BLACK TABLE (ISBN 978-9529438044, Independently Published, 2020), UNITY (ISBN 978-9526978109, Independently Published, 2021) and THE CATALYST (ISBN 978-9526978147, Independently Published, 2022) are available at online outlets everywhere.
For more information on Anttimatti Pennanen or the "Black Table" series, visit: https://anttimattipennanen.editorx.io/author
Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
admin@readerviews.com