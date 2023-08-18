Turnkey Capital Announces Upcoming Launch of the Reimagined Aedan [safe] Mobile Security App
Aedan [safe] mobile security application powered by Adaptive Intelligence
Eric Fitzgerald, Chief Scientist of ALG
Turnkey Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKCI)MURIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnkey Capital (OTCPK:TKCI), today announced the Company’s plans to relaunch its new, simplified Aedan [safe] mobile security application, available on a subscription basis in the future. Along with a new range of capabilities, the reinvented Aedan [safe] will bring an enhanced user interface and experience across multiple platforms, which includes Android and iOS devices. It also introduces a variety of features covering each category of consumer protection: security, privacy, performance and identity.
The Aedan [safe] application is a unique Adaptive Intelligent powered security solution designed to protect data, defend privacy, optimize performance of the user’s devices. The first version of the application was initially launched on Android Devices and garnered over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store.
Between cybercriminals, who are constantly evolving their techniques and launching new attacks on consumers every day, and the explosion of information sharing via social networks, new security threats are on the rise. In order to respond to these developing challenges and needs, Turnkey’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TYR Intelligence has been focused on reimagining its consumer protection suite beyond antivirus with the upcoming launch of the new version of its Aedan [safe] application.
The new version of the application is built on the Company’s Adaptive Intelligence engine, enabling Aedan [safe] to adapt to various devices, applications, and behaviors to provide tailored mobile security solutions for each user. The Company’s Adapitve Intelligence Security Platform leverages behavioral science, pattern detection, and neural network technologies to create tailored solutions for each user, ensuring unparalleled security experiences across various devices and applications.
“We want our customers to see our offering for what it really is,” said Eric Fitzgerald, Chief Science Officer of TYR Intelligence. “With our new Adaptive Intelligence Engine, Aedan [safe] isn’t just a Mobile antivirus solution anymore, it’s a comprehensive ecosystem of security services for any platform and device, serving any user need. We have revamped the entire structure of the product interface as well as the overall experience for our users to help them understand and appreciate the scope and level of protection we’re offering across security, performance, privacy and identity. And this is just the beginning: we plan to continue adding new features in order to expand the value we’re giving our customers.”
Highlights of the Aedan [safe] Application
Malicious Monitoring: This engine monitors the behavior of applications which may be compromised by code injections and/or port service vulnerabilities which anti-virus scanners may ignore. The virus or potential threat becomes suspended, removed, and blocked from future local service activities.
Aedan Firewall: An advanced rule system implementing a modified Virtual Private Network protocol of the local device to manage port traffic internally without effecting external network configurations. The firewall policies are preconfigured to prevent network intrusion. Suspicious network activities are managed by the artificial intelligence engine, which implements a sophisticated form of pattern detection to identify potential risks in real-time.
Memory Optimization: When background services and applications which aren’t currently used by the user are consuming system resources, Aedan Security temporarily suspends and clears the unnecessary service activities which populate the Random Access Memory, thus freeing up more resources for what matters.
Residual Junk: Aedan Security may clear out miscellaneous junk files which occupy local storage and serve no purpose. The user may initiate an on-demand cleanup or allow the Adaptive Intelligence engine to automate this function periodically when the device appears to be underperforming.
About TYR Intelligence:
TYR Intelligence has created an Advanced Adaptive Intelligence platform, dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers worldwide. The company's Adaptive Intelligence solutions are designed to adapt to various devices and applications, providing tailor-made security experiences for each user.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.
Megan Verma
TYR Intelligence / Aedan Looking Glass Inc
+1 949-891-0033
pr@tyr-intelligence.com