New Haven Barracks / Arrest - Sexual Assault, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of a minor
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002840
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, Monkton, Hinesburg, VT
VIOLATION:
-Sexual assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 3252(c),
-Use of a child in a sexual performance, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2822
-Disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of the minor, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2802.
ACCUSED: Caleb Bonvouloir
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In July of 2023, the Vermont State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into Caleb Bonvouloir regarding allegations of sexual assault that took place in the Town(s) of Starksboro, Monkton, and Hinesburg, VT. On August 18, 2023, Bonvouloir was issued a citation through his attorney for the charges of sexual assault, use of a child in a sexual performance, and disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of the minor. Bonvouloir is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 2, 2023, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 2, 2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A – Citation served through attorney
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
