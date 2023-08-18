New Haven Barracks / Arrest - Sexual Assault, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of a minor

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002840

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Starksboro, Monkton, Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION:

-Sexual assault, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 3252(c),

-Use of a child in a sexual performance, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2822

-Disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of the minor, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2802.

ACCUSED: Caleb Bonvouloir

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In July of 2023, the Vermont State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into Caleb Bonvouloir regarding allegations of sexual assault that took place in the Town(s) of Starksboro, Monkton, and Hinesburg, VT. On August 18, 2023, Bonvouloir was issued a citation through his attorney for the charges of sexual assault, use of a child in a sexual performance, and disseminating indecent material to a minor in the presence of the minor. Bonvouloir is scheduled to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 2, 2023, at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 2, 2023, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A – Citation served through attorney

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Troop B West

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (barracks)

802-760-0519 (cell)

802-453-7918 (fax)