Drug Investigation Leads to Search Warrant, Arrests in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON – An ongoing, proactive joint drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and 24th Judicial Drug Task Force has resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, a weapon, as well as the arrest of two individuals in Carroll County.

Since February, agents and investigators have worked to target illicit drug activity in Carroll County. As a result of evidence gathered during the ongoing investigation, TBI obtained a search warrant for a home in the 300 block of Price Road in Huntingdon.

On Thursday, agents and investigators executed the search warrant and discovered methamphetamine, a firearm, marijuana, marijuana plants, prescription medicine, and drug paraphernalia. Two individual inside of the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

Tammy R. Brown (DOB: 3/27/69) and Landis L. Brown Jr. (DOB: 8/17/69) are each charged with Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Manufacturing of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule IV (Pharmaceutical Pill), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Each has a bond of $50,000.

