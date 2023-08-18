Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet August 23

The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet Wednesday, August 23, for a work session at 10:00 a.m. via Google Meets. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.

