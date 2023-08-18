Mississippi Lottery Giving Away 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4x Truck

Top prize in final Summer of Fun drawing pairs a brand-new truck with cash

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is turning up the heat in the final drawing of the Summer of Fun promotion, with one lucky entrant in the Monday, Aug. 28, drawing driving away with $10,000 and a very cool 2023 Nissan Titan Pro-4x truck from Gulfport Nissan.

Second prize is $8,000; third prize is $4,000; and fourth prize is a Yeti Hopper cooler.

The summer promotion, in its second year, has garnered more than 140,000 entrants over the course of the promotion and has given away more than half-a-million dollars in prizes. With 15 total drawings (including the final Aug. 28 drawing), the Mississippi Lottery so far has awarded winners RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti coolers, loads of cash, and an 18-foot party barge package and a trailer from Performance Marine in Columbus.

To enter, scan a QR code at lottery play stations, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or sign up through the link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders on Aug. 21. Winners will be notified by certified mail. Limit one entry per player. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified. Read the complete rules here.

Learn more about the promo and view all previous drawing winner cities here.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $264 million with an estimated cash value of $129.7 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $20 million with an estimated cash value of $9.6 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $175,000 for Saturday’s drawing.