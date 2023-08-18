Attorney General Bonta Announces Operation Resulting in the Seizure of Illicit Narcotics and Firearms in Placer County

ROSEVILLE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta along with local law enforcement partners, today announced the felony arrests of two suspected narcotic traffickers and the seizure of various illicit drugs including fentanyl, as well as illegal handguns, and large amounts of cash in Placer County.

“California is safer today thanks to this collaborative effort between DOJ and our law enforcement partners,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Illicit drugs such as fentanyl can kill and have no place in our neighborhoods. Our ongoing efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Californians. I would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Placer County for their assistance and tireless work to keep our communities safe.”

The arrest comes as a result of an investigation by the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Placer County Special Investigation Unit (PSIU). PSIU is a California-DOJ led narcotics task force that works in collaboration with multiple law enforcement partners. After arresting the suspect in Roseville CA, PSIU and a team from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Special Services Unit (CDCR SSU) immediately executed a search warrant on the suspect’s primary residence and observed the second suspect attempting to flee the scene with narcotics in his possession. A search of the home and the suspects found approximately 8,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl powder, 34 grams of cocaine, 650 Xanax pills, 2.7 pounds of heroin, 16.3 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as two handguns and over $57,000.

The suspects were arrested on August 8 and face charges by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office of transportation of opiates, possession of firearms, conspiracy, as well as possession of opiates, cocaine, and amphetamines for sale.

DOJ’s allied task forces are working actively with law enforcement partners throughout California to detect, deter, disrupt, and dismantle criminal fentanyl operations and prevent fentanyl from reaching neighborhoods and communities. Attorney General Bonta announced the seizure of over four million fentanyl pills and almost 900 pounds of fentanyl powder, and over 200 arrests through DOJ’s Bureau of Investigation's work with allied task forces throughout California since April 2021. Attorney General Bonta also announced in 2022-2023 budget year, DOJ secured $7.9 million for the creation of the program within DOJ under coordination of its Bureau of Investigation to expand this important work, with an allocation of $6.7 million in ongoing funding.

Since April 2022, DOJ fentanyl seizures totaled:

9,348,852 fentanyl pills seized

1,213 pounds of powder seized

Over 200 arrests

In addition to this enforcement work, Attorney General Bonta continues an all-in approach by advancing effective public policy and working with national partners to hold the opioid industry accountable for their role in creating the opioid crisis and its impacts. To date, DOJ has secured over $32 billion through nationwide settlements, including $2 billion for California, bringing needed funding back to communities for treatment and prevention strategies.