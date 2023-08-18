Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on August 22, 2023

BALTIMORE (August 18, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

Among the priorities, MSDE plans to present an overview of the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) English language arts, mathematics, and science results for school year 2022-2023. The overview will compare 2023 results to the previous school year, results in 2019, the most recent year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and results since 2015, when the state transitioned to the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) exam. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), requires all states to test students annually in English language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8 and once in high school. Students also take a science test in grade 5, grade 8, and once in high school.

The meeting will also include a presentation on MSDE’s grantmaking evolution. The presentation will inform the State Board of the significant enhancements and updates that MSDE has made in its grant management system and processes. It will also cover a detailed account of how MSDE is aligning its grant programs to the Strategic Plan and moving towards an outcome-based and customer support mindset.

In addition, the State Board will receive an update on the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This is the first of a recurring series that will highlight MSDE’s progress implementing initiatives connected to the Blueprint. This presentation will include an overview of recent updates to the Blueprint Initial Comprehensive Implementation Plan made by the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) and will highlight MSDE’s work to deploy the Expert Review Team during school year 2023-2024.

The State Board welcomes public comment during Board meetings, which can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 21. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://www.youtube.com/live/z8FHYKbX6dE.

